You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Federal appeals court, calling COVID-19 threat 'frivolous,' rules to allow first federal execution in 17 years A federal appeals court ruled the first federal execution in 17 years should go forward Monday, overturning an injunction to spare Daniel Lewis Lee.

USATODAY.com 59 minutes ago



Victims’ family asks for delay of federal inmate’s execution LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family members of the victims of an inmate scheduled to be put to death next week asked a federal judge to delay his execution...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



Judge halts 1st federal execution in 17 years, citing virus A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns. Daniel Lee had...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this