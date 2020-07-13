Global  
 

No Arrests Or Charges So Far In Breonna Taylor's Shooting Death

NPR Monday, 13 July 2020
Monday marks four months since Louisville police burst into Breonna Taylor's home and shot and killed her. Many questions remain as residents wait for the various investigations to conclude.
