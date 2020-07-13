No Arrests Or Charges So Far In Breonna Taylor's Shooting Death

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Breonna Taylor Mural in Maryland



This 7,000-square-foot mural in Annapolis, Maryland is a tribute to Breonna Taylor. Artists and volunteers painted the mural over two basketball courts. Taylor was shot and killed by police serving a.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:37 Published 4 days ago Artists And Volunteers Create Stunning Mural Of Breonna Taylor



Volunteers put together a stunning mural of Breonna Taylor that totals 7,000 square feet inside a Maryland park. Credit: A Plus Duration: 01:50 Published 5 days ago Breonna Taylor mural painted on basketball court



A mural of Breonna Taylor was painted over the weekend in Maryland. Several organizations helped create the mural, the painting is over 7,000 square feet. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this