No Arrests Or Charges So Far In Breonna Taylor's Shooting Death
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Monday marks four months since Louisville police burst into Breonna Taylor's home and shot and killed her. Many questions remain as residents wait for the various investigations to conclude.
New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of her killing. In his interview, Walker recounts multiple knocks and no response upon him and Taylor...
This 7,000-square-foot mural in Annapolis, Maryland is a tribute to Breonna Taylor. Artists and volunteers painted the mural over two basketball courts. Taylor was shot and killed by police serving a..