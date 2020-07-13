|
George Soros’s Foundation Pours $220 Million Into Racial Equality Push
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Mr. Soros’s group will invest $150 million in grants for Black-led racial justice groups, and another $70 million toward local grants for criminal justice reform and civic engagement opportunities.
