You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayor Bill De Blasio Delivers His Daily Press Briefing



Mayor Bill de Blasio addresses New York City's spike in shootings and the coronavirus pandemic during his daily briefing. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 42:39 Published 18 minutes ago 'He Gave Me A Second Chance': Teen Dies Saving 2 Friends From Rip Current In Ventnor City



A recent high school graduate from New York died over the weekend while trying to save two of his friends from drowning in Ventnor City. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 1 hour ago 1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death In Brooklyn



A 1-year-old boy was shot to death overnight near a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant. CBS2's John Dias has the latest on the gun violence in New York City. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 18-Year-Old Killed In East New York Gunfire Friday Night The recent surge of gun violence continued in New York City on Friday, when there were six separate shootings involving seven victims.

CBS 2 2 days ago





Tweets about this