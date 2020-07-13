Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Battle With Breast Cancer
Monday, 13 July 2020 (
7 hours ago) Preston’s husband, actor John Travolta, shared a tribute to Instagram on Sunday, where he confirmed the news of her death.
