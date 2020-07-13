Global  
 

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Battle With Breast Cancer

CBS 2 Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Preston’s husband, actor John Travolta, shared a tribute to Instagram on Sunday, where he confirmed the news of her death.
News video: Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle 01:27

 Actress Kelly Preston -- known for "Jerry Maguire" and "For Love of the Game" -- has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Tina Patel reports.

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer [Video]

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer

The 57-year-old actress died following a two-year battle with the disease, her husband John Travolta confirmed on social media.

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins”, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta,..

John Travolta's Wife And Actress Kelly Preston Dies

 American actress and model Kelly Preston died on Sunday after battling breast cancer for two years. The news of her death was announced by her husband and...
RTTNews Also reported by •Just JaredDaily RecordBBC NewsCBS 2Bangkok PostUSATODAY.com

Kelly Preston Dead at 57 of Breast Cancer

 Kelly Preston's quiet battle with breast cancer has ended -- the actress died Sunday ... according to a family rep. The rep said John Travolta's wife of nearly...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Mid-DayHinduDaily RecordBBC NewsCBS 2FOXNews.comTIMEBangkok PostE! OnlineUSATODAY.com

Kelly Preston: Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe, more stars pay tribute to late actress

 Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe and more celebrities are paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died at 57 after a battle with breast cancer.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

PIX11News

PIX11 News Actress Kelly Preston has died after losing a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. Rest in peace. 💔 Mor… https://t.co/6QJPtteTDn 6 seconds ago

OneNewsBroadcas

OneNewsBroadcas Actress Kelly Preston Dies of Breast Cancer, Husband John Travolta Speaks Out | THR News - https://t.co/5kCfKXwxVu 15 seconds ago

entenkwkm

Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! RT @Variety: Kelly Preston, Actress in ‘Mischief,’ ‘Jerry Maguire,’ Dies at 57 https://t.co/tRCXwyVw9A 15 seconds ago

LuluWalcott1

Lulu Walcott 🦂 Green Bernie Bro @GreenPartyUS🌻 #Women #Health #BreastCancer #Actors --> Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57 - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/s2DDIjmWnt 35 seconds ago

azcardinalbob

Bob J. Thompson RT @NBCNews: Actress Kelly Preston has died age 57 after two-year battle with breast cancer. "Kelly’s love and life will always be rememb… 42 seconds ago

Mike41829318

Mike ‘Jerry Maguire’ Actress Kelly Preston Dies at 57 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/ZhnGs2i21e 1 minute ago

lesliepduran24

Leslie Prieto-Duran RT @THR: "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," John Travolta wrote of wife Kelly Preston's two-year battle… 2 minutes ago

Ambellina77

Ambellina RT @THR: Kelly Preston, actress in 'Jerry Maguire,' 'For Love of the Game' and more films, dies at 57 https://t.co/VkqEY2wdK0 https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago