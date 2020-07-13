Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington Redskins officially drop name amid calls from activists and sponsors

CBS News Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday that the team will get a new name. The move comes amid calls from activists and some high-profile sponsors to abandon the long-standing nickname that many say is racist. Jan Crawford reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo 01:06

 Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday. Washington Redskins, via statement Coach Ron Rivera and owner Daniel Snyder have yet to reveal the team's new name. Washington Redskins, via statement According to 'The Washington Post,' Snyder had...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement [Video]

Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE VIDEO OF WASHINGTON TEAM PLAYERS AND TEAM PLANE. STILL PHOTOS OF TEAM OWNER DAN SNYDER, FEDEX FIELD WHERE TEAM PLAYS ITS HOME NFL GAMES, AND TEAM CLOTHING. FILE FOOTAGE OF PROTESTERS

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:55Published
Corporate Pressure from FedEx, Amazon, Others Spurs Washington NFL Team to Consider Name Change [Video]

Corporate Pressure from FedEx, Amazon, Others Spurs Washington NFL Team to Consider Name Change

Recently, thanks to mounting pressure from corporate sponsors including FedEx and large companies like Amazon, Nike, and Dick's Sporting Goods, the Redskins have announced they are reviewing a name..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:50Published
Cleveland Indians considers changing name [Video]

Cleveland Indians considers changing name

The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team name that has been in place for 105 years. Fred..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Redskins to Drop Name, Yielding to Pressure From Sponsors and Activists

 The N.F.L. team in Washington was expected to announce the move Monday and will continue its search for a new name and logo.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this