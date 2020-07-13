Washington Redskins officially drop name amid calls from activists and sponsors
Monday, 13 July 2020 () The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday that the team will get a new name. The move comes amid calls from activists and some high-profile sponsors to abandon the long-standing nickname that many say is racist. Jan Crawford reports.
