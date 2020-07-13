Washington Redskins officially drop name amid calls from activists and sponsors

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement



VIDEO SHOWS: FILE VIDEO OF WASHINGTON TEAM PLAYERS AND TEAM PLANE. STILL PHOTOS OF TEAM OWNER DAN SNYDER, FEDEX FIELD WHERE TEAM PLAYS ITS HOME NFL GAMES, AND TEAM CLOTHING. FILE FOOTAGE OF PROTESTERS Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:55 Published 27 minutes ago Corporate Pressure from FedEx, Amazon, Others Spurs Washington NFL Team to Consider Name Change



Recently, thanks to mounting pressure from corporate sponsors including FedEx and large companies like Amazon, Nike, and Dick's Sporting Goods, the Redskins have announced they are reviewing a name.. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago Cleveland Indians considers changing name



The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team name that has been in place for 105 years. Fred.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Redskins to Drop Name, Yielding to Pressure From Sponsors and Activists The N.F.L. team in Washington was expected to announce the move Monday and will continue its search for a new name and logo.

NYTimes.com 4 hours ago





Tweets about this