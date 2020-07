You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chicago’s mandatory travel quarantine for visitors from 15 states begins



Some people who arrive in Chicago from out of state may face a 14-day quarantine. That includes local residents who visited states with new spikes in coronavirus cases. Credit: WGN Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago Some Tri-State Visitors Ordered To Isolate



New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say people traveling from states with high coronavirus infection rates must self-quarantine for 14 days. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this