1-year-old killed at New York City cookout shooting, three injured

Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 7 hours ago 5 People Shot In Brooklyn, Hours After 1-Year-Old Gunned Down 03:09 Police are investigating the drive-by shootings of five individuals on Monday night in Canarsie. The violence follows the killing of a 1-year-old who was sitting in his stroller at a barbecue late Sunday night in Bed-Stuy. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports