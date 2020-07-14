Global  
 

Biden vs. Trump 2020 Live Updates: Trump Talks Up Tuberville as Alabama Votes

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Jeff Sessions hopes to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, while primary and runoff elections are taking place in Texas and Maine. Joe Biden is releasing a new clean energy plan.
'Russia, Russia, Russia': Trump tears into Sessions ahead of runoff against Tuberville in Alabama

 "I made a mistake when I put him in as the attorney general. He had his chance and he blew it," President Trump said of Jeff Sessions.
USATODAY.com

What Time Do Polls Close in Alabama, Maine and Texas?

 Jeff Sessions is fighting for his political life in an Alabama race that will signal the strength of President Trump’s hold on his base. And in Maine, the..
NYTimes.com

The return of Jeff Sessions? Who takes on John Cornyn? Here's what to watch in Tuesday's elections

 President Trump's former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is battling against the president's preferred candidate in Alabama's Senate race. The race is one of..
USATODAY.com

Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville Close Out Alabama’s G.O.P. Senate Runoff

 Mr. Sessions, the former attorney general and current Trump adversary, and Mr. Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, will face voters on..
NYTimes.com

Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization [Video]

Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization

Joe Biden is against the legalization of marijuana. However, Se. Ed Markey says Biden may not be able to prevent it. Markey said if Democrats reclaim the senate and White House they would “move very quickly” to legalize marijuana. Markey said Democrats are positioned to advance marijuana reform as soon as they have a majority in both chambers of Congress. Biden remains opposed to adult-use legalization. “From my perspective, this is another issue that’s just right there on the ballot in November.”

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Biden to Release $2 Trillion Climate Plan

 Mr. Biden's plan links tackling climate change with economic recovery from the coronavirus and addressing racism, drawing praise from onetime critics.
NYTimes.com

Biden’s Big Opportunity

 And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Plots Energy Path With Eye on Left Flank, Swing-State Jobs

 (Bloomberg) — Joe Biden on Tuesday will unveil clean-energy and infrastructure plans that seek to balance progressives’ demands for bold action on climate..
WorldNews

President Donald Trump erroneously refers to Alabama coach Nick Saban as Lou Saban

 President Donald Trump erroneously referred to Alabama coach Nick Saban as "Lou Saban" while endorsing ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville for Senate.
USATODAY.com
