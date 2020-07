You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus



The Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:29 Published 1 day ago Schools 'must fully open': White House



Top Trump administration health and education officials on Wednesday pushed for schools to 'fully open' in the fall with CDC Director Robert Redfield saying it would be 'very disappointing' to him if.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:36 Published 6 days ago White House Coronavirus Task Force Issues Dire Warnings To Senate Panel



U.S. lawmakers received a dire warning from the nation's top infectious disease expert Tuesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke of the potential for a huge jump in coronavirus cases. (6/30/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Top Trump Official Blasts ‘Cowardly’ Dr. Fauci, Shares Cartoon of Him Drowning US Economy White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino publicly blasted White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday on Facebook.

Mediaite 1 day ago





Tweets about this