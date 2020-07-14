Global  
 

Daniel Lewis Lee Executed: Government Carries Out First in 17 Years

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Hours after a 5-4 vote by the Supreme Court, Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death by lethal injection in Terre Haute, Ind., for his role in the 1996 murder of a family of three.
 The federal government was planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, but it won’t be happening. Katie Johnston reports.

