Daniel Lewis Lee Executed: Government Carries Out First in 17 Years
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Hours after a 5-4 vote by the Supreme Court, Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death by lethal injection in Terre Haute, Ind., for his role in the 1996 murder of a family of three.
Terre Haute, Indiana City in Indiana, United States
