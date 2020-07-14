UK, France move to extend rules on face coverings in public
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Britain and France moved Tuesday to make face coverings compulsory in more places as both countries try to get their economies going while at the same time seeking to prevent further coronavirus outbreaks. Following days of procrastination and mixed messages, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the wearing of face coverings will […]
The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing a mask himself. If comes as the Government has been urged to provide ‘clarity’ on the issue as...