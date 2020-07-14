|
Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
A man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front Trump Tower in New York City.
Trump Tower Skyscraper in Manhattan, New York
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
New York City Largest city in the United States
