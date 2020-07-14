Global  
 

Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint

Tuesday, 14 July 2020
A man was recorded throwing red paint onto the Black Lives Matter mural that was painted on the street in front Trump Tower in New York City.
 
Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint, quickly repainted

 Police are looking into a criminal mischief complaint after someone splashed red paint on the mural on Fifth Avenue.
NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower [Video]

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower [Video]

Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower

The street mural was completed on Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday.

We need leaders to affirm that Black Lives Matter, not exploit the phrase to divide us

 Racial disparities suggest that Black lives really have not mattered. Refusal to even say the words disregards the pain experienced by Black people.
On This Day: 14 July 2008

 Christopher Nolan's genre defining sequel "The Dark Knight" premiered in New York, where the cast paid tribute to their late co-star Heath Ledger. (July..
AP Top Stories July 14 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 14th: Texas holds primary runoff as coronavirus rates surge; Navy ship fire in San Diego prompts new worries; 5 shot in NYC;..
1-year-old killed at New York City cookout shooting, three injured

 New York City police are searching for answers after a 1-year-old was killed and three others were injured in a Sunday shooting.
Giant Black Lives Matter mural seen in desert close to Burning Man festival site [Video]

Giant Black Lives Matter mural seen in desert close to Burning Man festival site

A gigantic Black Lives Matter mural has appeared in the Nevada desert close to the Burning Man festival site. Aerial footage shows the massive lettering across the expanse of desert, which is..

Man Captured On Video Splashing Red Paint On BLM Mural [Video]

Man Captured On Video Splashing Red Paint On BLM Mural

The mural, which is located outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, has since being cleaned up. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

Protesters Clash At Pro-Police Rally [Video]

Protesters Clash At Pro-Police Rally

Protesters clashed at a pro-police rally in New York, meanwhile someone defaced the new Black Lives Matter mural on 5th Avenue. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

What's New York's Covid risk? Find out for every county in the state here

 The internet is awash in data from state and local governments about coronavirus cases, much of which lacks context or analysis. A new interactive map and data...
Pediatrician on reopening schools safely: "We're going to have to make some compromises"

 The Trump administration is pushing to fully reopen schools across the nation despite growing coronavirus numbers, but health officials say plans need to be made...
