Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint

Police are looking into a criminal mischief complaint after someone splashed red paint on the mural on Fifth Avenue.

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower The street mural was completed on Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday.

Racial disparities suggest that Black lives really have not mattered. Refusal to even say the words disregards the pain experienced by Black people.

Giant Black Lives Matter mural seen in desert close to Burning Man festival site



A gigantic Black Lives Matter mural has appeared in the Nevada desert close to the Burning Man festival site. Aerial footage shows the massive lettering across the expanse of desert, which is.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33 Published 7 hours ago

Man Captured On Video Splashing Red Paint On BLM Mural



The mural, which is located outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, has since being cleaned up. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 12 hours ago