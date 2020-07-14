Stunning video shows Comet Neowise rise above Earth in real time
47 minutes ago) As Comet Neowise makes it way across the sky, one visual artist created a stunning video showing the comet rise above Earth.
22 hours ago
Photographer Matthew Brown captured "a photo of a lifetime" as the rare comet was seen over Stonehenge on July 10th. The last time comet NEOWISE passed Earth was 6,800 years ago… that's before the wheel was invented.
Comet NEOWISE Captured Soaring Over Stonehenge 01:14
