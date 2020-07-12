Global  
 

Florida Sets New State Coronavirus Death Record With 132

cbs4.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The Florida Department of Health recorded 132 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.
Over 28,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, biggest one-day jump | Oneindia News

Over 28,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, biggest one-day jump | Oneindia News

 India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 28,637 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total is now 8,49,553. This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by...

