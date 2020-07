You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Co-hosts Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews dropped from Dancing With the Stars The dance has ended for Dancing With the Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, with ABC saying the reality competition is looking to 'embark on a new...

CBC.ca 1 hour ago



Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit ‘Dancing With the Stars’ NEW YORK (AP) — The dance has ended for “Dancing With the Stars” hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. ABC said in a statement that the show is looking to...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



Hosts Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews to be replaced on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tom Bergeron tweeted that 'Dancing With the Stars' will be looking for a new host, bringing an end to his 15-year run. Erin Andrews is also out.

USATODAY.com 17 hours ago





Tweets about this