Trump Administration Backs Down, Won't Implement ICE's Student Visa Directive Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The decision comes after a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and MIT calling the policy “devastating" for the more than a million international students in America. [ more › ] The decision comes after a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and MIT calling the policy “devastating" for the more than a million international students in America. [ more › ] 👓 View full article