Justice Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday after experiencing fever and chills Monday night. Ginsburg's health has been under scrutiny recently, especially among liberals who are worried about her eventual retirement and what it would mean for the court. Paula Reid reports.
CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published