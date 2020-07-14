Global  
 

Justice Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection

CBS News Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday after experiencing fever and chills Monday night. Ginsburg's health has been under scrutiny recently, especially among liberals who are worried about her eventual retirement and what it would mean for the court. Paula Reid reports.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, is in the hospital receiving treatment for a possible infection.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg taken to hospital

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure, the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.comFOXNews.comJerusalem PostBBC NewsTIMESydney Morning Herald

