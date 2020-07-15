|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Hospitalized With a Possible Infection
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Justice Ginsburg, 87, underwent an endoscopic procedure at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said.
