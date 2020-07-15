Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Hospitalized With a Possible Infection

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Justice Ginsburg, 87, underwent an endoscopic procedure at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to clean out a bile duct stent, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection 00:26

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, is in the hospital receiving treatment for a possible infection.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection [Video]

Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. Justice Ginsberg underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court oldest justice treated for possible infection

 The 87-year-old undergoes a procedure to clean out a bile duct stent in Baltimore's hospital.
BBC News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection

 Ginsburg's health has been the subject of conversation among court-watchers for years, and more so as President Trump's first term draws to a close.
USATODAY.com

Baltimore Baltimore Largest city in Maryland, United States

AP Top Stories July 5 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday, July 5: Christopher Columbus statue toppled in Baltimore; India sees another record jump in coronavirus cases; Rio's Catholic..
USATODAY.com

Columbus statue toppled by protesters in Baltimore

 Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor Saturday night. Video captured by reporter Louis..
USATODAY.com

Johns Hopkins Hospital Johns Hopkins Hospital Hospital in Maryland, United States


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Federal execution renews Supreme Court's divide over death penalty

 Justice Sotomayor disputed the process by which courts weigh in while two other justices questioned whether the death penalty is constitutional.
USATODAY.com

No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment: SC

 No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while asking the government to consider framing..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump On Ruth Bader Ginsburg Getting Hospitalized: 'That's Too Bad' [Video]

Trump On Ruth Bader Ginsburg Getting Hospitalized: 'That's Too Bad'

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

'Pope Francis' hospital boat delivers aid to pandemic-hit Amazon

 Rome Newsroom, Jul 14, 2020 / 09:00 am (CNA).- A hospital boat named after Pope Francis has been delivering medical aid along the Amazon River as rural...
CNA Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Two die on hospital premises before admission, families cry foul

 Two persons died on the premises of a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday allegedly after they were made to wait for a long time before being admitted, a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MENAFN.comTamworth Herald

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

KKnightMB

Kathy Knight RT @susie_parker: The solution seems simple—the cards are fake, and anyone carrying one is a master manipulator. They should be turned away… 1 hour ago

TruthHunter1776

🇺🇸TRUTH HUNTER (TEXT Trump to 88022) RT @vsam90807591: @NJ_MVC @GovMurphy returned from DMV to ask the best way for my DD to get her laminated license, we have been turned away… 2 hours ago

drewdelucci

LUCCI RT @8BallBonge: I’m on board and always was for wearing masks but if they’re mandatory to enter stores and buildings, they should be handin… 2 hours ago

_Big_Gaz_

Big Gaz 🇬🇧 @A3_Melle @thebuckfastwine So you're saying, they should've turned their backs and ran away from the issue, instead… https://t.co/Lf0vvvTz3f 3 hours ago

MadMontesaurus

Steve Monteith RT @Robbie_Wallis1: @TrumptonWhig @LeahButlerSmith @simondolan @ukcolumn I think these cretins should be turned away from the NHS when they… 3 hours ago

GreeneyOfficial

Christopher Green 🍥 @KatyJane_101 He should be turned away from everywhere 4 hours ago

RebelAflame

𝘗𝘖𝘌 Seemingly not at them, as someone who couldn’t hit them from a couple of feet away should not really be holding a g… https://t.co/WDUGv0PwI6 4 hours ago

GauravR_Mishra

Gaurav R Mishra No one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment: SC | India News – Times of India https://t.co/zKSGWxRCae 4 hours ago