Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Hospitalized With a Possible Infection

Kathy Knight RT @susie_parker: The solution seems simple—the cards are fake, and anyone carrying one is a master manipulator. They should be turned away… 1 hour ago

🇺🇸TRUTH HUNTER (TEXT Trump to 88022) RT @vsam90807591: @NJ_MVC @GovMurphy returned from DMV to ask the best way for my DD to get her laminated license, we have been turned away… 2 hours ago

LUCCI RT @8BallBonge: I’m on board and always was for wearing masks but if they’re mandatory to enter stores and buildings, they should be handin… 2 hours ago

Big Gaz 🇬🇧 @A3_Melle @thebuckfastwine So you're saying, they should've turned their backs and ran away from the issue, instead… https://t.co/Lf0vvvTz3f 3 hours ago

Steve Monteith RT @Robbie_Wallis1: @TrumptonWhig @LeahButlerSmith @simondolan @ukcolumn I think these cretins should be turned away from the NHS when they… 3 hours ago

Christopher Green 🍥 @KatyJane_101 He should be turned away from everywhere 4 hours ago

𝘗𝘖𝘌 Seemingly not at them, as someone who couldn’t hit them from a couple of feet away should not really be holding a g… https://t.co/WDUGv0PwI6 4 hours ago