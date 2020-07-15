Patricia Butler RT @DailyCaller: Rand Paul: ‘Let’s Open The Economy, Open The Schools’ https://t.co/whkPEh1AmY 4 days ago

Billy Delaney RT @CAblond1: Rand 👍Paul Declares ‘Let’s Open The 🚀Economy, Open The 🥳🥳Schools’ 👉🔥👉🔥https://t.co/IKcGSrFm6U via @TPInsidr #HerdImmunity #… 4 days ago

THE PASS: FATHER TEACHING HIS SON RT @pblcnmy: Rand Paul: ‘Let’s Open The Economy, Open The Schools’ and maybe your neighbor can 'Open ANOTHER can of Whoopass'. https://t.… 5 days ago

BlessedlyAwake Rand Paul: ‘Let’s open the economy, open the schools’ https://t.co/4JJoHm56zL via @LifeZette 5 days ago

Lassie Isle of Skye RT @cnsnews: “[L]et's try to be careful and protect those in the nursing home, but let's open the economy, open the schools!” @RandPaul h… 5 days ago

Lieutenant Kijé RT @NewsHounds: Rand Paul: Govt. Help For Americans During COVID ‘A Really, Really Rotten Thing’: As far as Sen. Rand Paul is concerned, go… 5 days ago

friend RT @TPInsidr: Enough is enough. It's time for America to reopen. https://t.co/mx54su65WP 5 days ago