Ronny Jackson, Ex-White House Doctor, Wins Texas House Runoff
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Dr. Jackson, a Republican who was backed by President Trump and based his campaign around their close relationship, effectively stamped his ticket to Congress in a deep-red district.
