Ronny Jackson, Ex-White House Doctor, Wins Texas House Runoff

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Dr. Jackson, a Republican who was backed by President Trump and based his campaign around their close relationship, effectively stamped his ticket to Congress in a deep-red district.
Ronny Jackson


Republican Party (United States)

Sara Gideon Wins Nomination to Challenge Susan Collins in Maine

 Ms. Gideon, backed by the Senate Democratic campaign arm and outside political groups, had long been the favorite to challenge Senator Collins, the sole..
NYTimes.com

Representative Steve Watkins of Kansas Is Charged With Voter Fraud

 Three felony charges were filed against Steve Watkins, a Republican, shortly before he appeared in a televised debate ahead of the state’s primary election.
NYTimes.com

Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama Republican Senate runoff

 The first-time political candidate and former Auburn football coach will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the fall.
USATODAY.com

In CA: Some GOP elected officials accuse Newsom of issuing 'confusing orders' and don't appreciate being sidelined

 The state sets tiers for who gets priority when it comes to COVID-19 testing. And all this authority-ing by Gov. Gavin Newsom isn't sitting well with some..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump

Trump: 'What a terrible question to ask'

 Asked why black Americans are still being killed by police, the US president says: "So are white people."
BBC News

Trump rescinds rule on foreign college students

 International students at U.S. universities expressed relief after the Trump administration rescinded a rule that would have required them to transfer or leave..
USATODAY.com

The White House Called a News Conference. Trump Turned It Into a Meandering Monologue.

 The president spoke in the Rose Garden for 63 minutes. He spent only six of those minutes answering questions from reporters.
NYTimes.com

Trump says 'more white people' are killed by police, while studies show Black people are more likely to be killed

 President Trump's comments come after weeks of protests against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.
USATODAY.com

Texas House of Representatives


United States Congress

Dunford Bows Out of Search for Virus Oversight Chair, Leaving it Leaderless

 Three months after Congress created a bipartisan oversight board to scrutinize the handling of hundreds of billions of dollars in pandemic relief, it remains..
NYTimes.com

Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulence

 The bitter feud between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot reached the point of no return with Congress on Tuesday sacking the latter as..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan crisis may give BJP more ammo to target Cong ‘dynasty’

 The removal of Sachin Pilot as deputy CM of Rajsthan and state Congress chief on Tuesday after his rebellion against the Gehlot government is likely to bolster...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

