|
Representative Steve Watkins of Kansas Is Charged With Voter Fraud
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Three felony charges were filed against Steve Watkins, a Republican, shortly before he appeared in a televised debate ahead of the state’s primary election.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Steve Watkins U.S. Representative from Kansas
Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins charged with felonies in voter registration caseThe charges are linked to the 2019 municipal election, in which Watkins voted but was not a candidate, according to authorities.
USATODAY.com
Kansas State in the United States
Disparate death rates may fuel U.S. divide over COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Sara Gideon Wins Nomination to Challenge Susan Collins in MaineMs. Gideon, backed by the Senate Democratic campaign arm and outside political groups, had long been the favorite to challenge Senator Collins, the sole..
NYTimes.com
Ronny Jackson, Ex-White House Doctor, Wins Texas House RunoffDr. Jackson, a Republican who was backed by President Trump and based his campaign around their close relationship, effectively stamped his ticket to Congress in..
NYTimes.com
Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama Republican Senate runoffThe first-time political candidate and former Auburn football coach will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the fall.
USATODAY.com
In CA: Some GOP elected officials accuse Newsom of issuing 'confusing orders' and don't appreciate being sidelinedThe state sets tiers for who gets priority when it comes to COVID-19 testing. And all this authority-ing by Gov. Gavin Newsom isn't sitting well with some..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this