Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Representative Steve Watkins of Kansas Is Charged With Voter Fraud

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Three felony charges were filed against Steve Watkins, a Republican, shortly before he appeared in a televised debate ahead of the state’s primary election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steve Watkins Steve Watkins U.S. Representative from Kansas

Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins charged with felonies in voter registration case

 The charges are linked to the 2019 municipal election, in which Watkins voted but was not a candidate, according to authorities.
 
USATODAY.com

Kansas Kansas State in the United States

Disparate death rates may fuel U.S. divide over COVID-19 [Video]

Disparate death rates may fuel U.S. divide over COVID-19

A Reuters analysis of demographic and public health data found that death rates in Democratic parts of the U.S. are triple those in Republican ones. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Sara Gideon Wins Nomination to Challenge Susan Collins in Maine

 Ms. Gideon, backed by the Senate Democratic campaign arm and outside political groups, had long been the favorite to challenge Senator Collins, the sole..
NYTimes.com

Ronny Jackson, Ex-White House Doctor, Wins Texas House Runoff

 Dr. Jackson, a Republican who was backed by President Trump and based his campaign around their close relationship, effectively stamped his ticket to Congress in..
NYTimes.com

Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama Republican Senate runoff

 The first-time political candidate and former Auburn football coach will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the fall.
USATODAY.com

In CA: Some GOP elected officials accuse Newsom of issuing 'confusing orders' and don't appreciate being sidelined

 The state sets tiers for who gets priority when it comes to COVID-19 testing. And all this authority-ing by Gov. Gavin Newsom isn't sitting well with some..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BestGSDVideos

GSD DOG POST In CA: Some GOP elected officials accuse Newsom of issuing 'confusing orders' and don't ... https://t.co/cRw1Neg1te 2 hours ago