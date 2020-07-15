Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuberville to face Jones in Alabama Senate race

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated former Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Republican Senate primary. Tuberville goes on to challenge Democratic Senator Doug Jones. (July 15)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WHNT - Published
News video: Tommy Tuberville projected to beat former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Alabama GOP senate seat

Tommy Tuberville projected to beat former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for Alabama GOP senate seat 01:52

 Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tommy Tuberville Tommy Tuberville American football coach

Tuberville tops Sessions, Hegar leads in race to face Cornyn and other takeaways from Tuesday's elections

 Tommy Tuberville bested Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate Republican Primary runoff. In Texas, M.J. Hegar leads in the race to take on GOP Sen. John..
USATODAY.com

Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama Republican Senate runoff

 The first-time political candidate and former Auburn football coach will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the fall.
USATODAY.com

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

 MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seeking to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former college football coach..
WorldNews

'Russia, Russia, Russia': Trump tears into Sessions ahead of runoff against Tuberville in Alabama

 "I made a mistake when I put him in as the attorney general. He had his chance and he blew it," President Trump said of Jeff Sessions.
USATODAY.com

Doug Jones (politician) Doug Jones (politician) United States Senator from Alabama

Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million [Video]

Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million

(CNN) While the Covid-19 mortality rate may be on the decline, the nearly 3 million cases and ICUs at capacity show the US is still in the grips of a pandemic with no signs of slowing. "It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned in a press conference Tuesday with Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Sanders And Team Introduce Wage And Insurance Bill [Video]

Sanders And Team Introduce Wage And Insurance Bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders and three other Democrats are pushing to protect wages and insurance benefits for working Americans. The other Democrats are senators Mark Warner, Doug Jones and Richard Blumenthal. Their bill would cover up to $90,000 in wages and health insurance benefits for workers. The program would expire at the end of the year. CoronaVirus has led to massive layoffs, which have hurt the economy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Jeff Sessions Jeff Sessions United States politician, lawyer, and former Attorney General

Live Updates from Primary Elections in Alabama, Texas and Maine

 Jeff Sessions hopes to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, while primary and runoff elections are taking place in Texas and Maine.
NYTimes.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Sara Gideon Wins Nomination to Challenge Susan Collins in Maine

 Ms. Gideon, backed by the Senate Democratic campaign arm and outside political groups, had long been the favorite to challenge Senator Collins, the sole..
NYTimes.com

Sessions Pays the Price for Incurring Trump’s Wrath, Losing Alabama Senate Race

 In Maine, Sara Gideon was facing limited competition for the Democratic primary and the chance to face Susan Collins in a race that has become the priciest..
NYTimes.com

For Sessions, No Amount of Campaigning Could Overcome Trump in Alabama

 The former attorney general, running for his old Senate seat in Alabama, struggled to persuade voters to see past the president’s anger after he recused..
NYTimes.com

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Alabama’s Mud-Slinging Senate Primary

 Welcome to the most negative Senate campaign of 2020 so far.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Ronny Jackson, Ex-White House Doctor, Wins Texas House Runoff

 Dr. Jackson, a Republican who was backed by President Trump and based his campaign around their close relationship, effectively stamped his ticket to Congress in..
NYTimes.com

Representative Steve Watkins of Kansas Is Charged With Voter Fraud

 Three felony charges were filed against Steve Watkins, a Republican, shortly before he appeared in a televised debate ahead of the state’s primary election.
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump Signs Bill, Order Rebuking China, and Slams Biden

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed legislation and an executive order that he said will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the..
WorldNews

Trump slams Biden as a 'gift' to China

 At a Rose Garden event ostensibly to announce actions against China, President Donald Trump repeatedly lashed out at his rival, the presumptive Democratic..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cavemanramirez

david ramirez Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden https://t.co/yAPJXgMpaB # American companys wanted cheaper… https://t.co/MXRNBG80tH 3 minutes ago

IvanYinnnnnn

Yin RT @BostonGlobe: Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China over Hong Kong https://t.co/ZzFTMAM9dO 5 minutes ago

IvanYinnnnnn

Yin RT @itvnews: Donald Trump signs legislation and executive order rebuking China over its interference on Hong Kong https://t.co/d71h9kL57h 5 minutes ago

THESKY973DOTCOM

THESKY973DOTCOM Trump rebukes China, slams Biden. Holds regime accountable for Hong Kong oppression, rips rival's inaction.… https://t.co/4hBYR4uRlc 17 minutes ago