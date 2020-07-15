|
Tuberville to face Jones in Alabama Senate race
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated former Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Republican Senate primary. Tuberville goes on to challenge Democratic Senator Doug Jones. (July 15)
