Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna's COVID vaccine candidate appears to be safe and provide some immunity, new data from early trial shows

Delawareonline Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
It's too early to say if the vaccine candidate can protect someone from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but early trials are encouraging.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News

Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News 02:42

 CBSE class 10th exam result declared, check yours on cbseresult.nic.in; Sachin Pilot says he is not joining BJP, he worked to bring Congress to Rajasthan; Congress Rajasthan in-charge says doors not shut for Sachin Pilot even now but he needs to admit his 'mistake'; Number game clears a little in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Final testing will begin for a COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Final testing will begin for a COVID-19 vaccine

Scientists are ready to begin final testing for a COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers with Moderna and the National Institute of Health say that findings from the first round of testing in March showed the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Shown To Induce Strong Immune Response [Video]

Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Shown To Induce Strong Immune Response

Moderna has announced that a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing has shown promise. The U.S. biotech company says its vaccine has induced a "rapid and strong" immune response against the virus. According..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise" [Video]

Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise"

A COVID-19 vaccine has been found to induce immune responses in some volunteers. The vaccine was developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health reports CNN. Immune responses were detected..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Moderna surges as coronavirus vaccine trial takes another step forward

 Shares in biotech Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) surged in pre-market trading in New York on Wednesday as it confirmed positive results for its coronavirus vaccine...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

skhoteit

Bella RT @Forbes_MENA_: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced a robust immune response in all 45 individuals who participated in an early… 6 minutes ago

zaherNourredine

Mr.ZAHER RT @moderna_tx: We just announced a collaboration with @CatalentPharma for fill-finish manufacturing of mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 #vaccine ca… 7 minutes ago

zaherNourredine

Mr.ZAHER RT @moderna_tx: We have completed enrollment of our Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273, our vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Read this morning's… 7 minutes ago

SRINIVA95349333

SRINIVAS RT @rameshlaus: A candidate vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the US federal government and Moderna, Inc., appears to be safe and to tr… 11 minutes ago

DaVivian2

DAVID RT @UPI: COVID-19 candidate vaccine induces strong immune response; late-stage trial to start July 23 https://t.co/tSk2TvBmZd 11 minutes ago

mollyrcampbell

Molly Campbell Sci Journalist mRNA-1273, a vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2 developed by @moderna_tx, has produced positive interim results in a… https://t.co/1jhZKGaaPU 15 minutes ago

JacekWierzbicki

BlackCentaur Moderna's stock soars 14% toward a record premarket after upbeat COVID-19 vaccine candidate news #news 23 minutes ago

UPI

UPI.com COVID-19 candidate vaccine induces strong immune response; late-stage trial to start July 23 https://t.co/tSk2TvBmZd 25 minutes ago