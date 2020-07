Three generations on the impact of George Floyd's death



Three generations of one family discuss their experiences of racism and whether things are changing. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:37 Published 2 days ago

George Floyd Death: Protesters File Another Lawsuit Against Denver Police



The class action lawsuit is seeking damages on behalf of all protesters over "alleged wrongful curfew arrests and unconstitutional assaults the Denver Police made on peaceful protesters and following.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago