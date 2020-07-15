Jeff Sessions loses Senate bid to Trump-backed newcomer Tommy Tuberville Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lost his chance to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama's GOP runoff election. Political newcomer and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville beat Sessions, who has been at odds with President Trump since he recused himself from Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 election. Tuberville was backed by the president and is now set to face Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November. Ed O'Keefe reports. 👓 View full article

