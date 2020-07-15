|
Democrat MJ Hegar wins Senate nomination in Texas
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has won the Democratic nomination in Texas for U.S. Senate. She will be an underdog against Republican incumbent John Cornyn but Democrats believe President Donald Trump's sagging poll numbers give them an opening. (July 15)
