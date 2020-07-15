Global  
 

Trump Administration Distances Itself From Peter Navarro’s Anti-Fauci Op-Ed

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Trump Administration Distances Itself From Peter Navarro’s Anti-Fauci Op-EdThe White House is distancing itself from an op-ed critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci penned by Peter Navarro, an assistant to the president and prominent economist.

“The Peter Navarro op-ed didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone. @realDonaldTrump values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his Administration,” said a statement from the communications team tweeted out by White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah.

During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Politico’s Jake Sherman mentioned, too, that a senior White House aide had texted him that “Peter Navarro went rogue and he bypassed the op-ed approval process in writing in the nation’s largest paper, USA Today, that he doesn’t trust Anthony Fauci.”

*Also Read:* Dr Fauci Feels 'Beaten Up' by White House Attacks, CNN's Gupta Says (Video)

Navarro’s piece, called “Anthony Fauci has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on,” was just the latest in attacks on one of the nation’s top infectious disease expert as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It advises “skepticism and caution” surrounding Fauci’s advice related to the pandemic.

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta shared insight Monday morning into how Fauci — the visible face of the White House’s coronavirus task force — has been feeling since the White House tried to discredit him.

Asked by “New Day” anchor John Berman about reports Fauci would be at the White House later on Monday, Gupta responded, “I think he wants to stick around. I think he’s feeling a little beaten up by all this — I think there’s no question about it — but he has seen a lot of support.”

