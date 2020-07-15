Global  
 

Epcot & Hollywood Studios Reopen, Joining The Rest Of Disney World’s Theme Parks

cbs4.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
For the first time since mid-March, all four of Disney World Orlando's theme parks are open.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: What You Should Know About Disney World's July Reopening

What You Should Know About Disney World's July Reopening 01:16

 What You Should Know About Disney World's July Reopening 1. The new Disney is different. Right now, only Disney World and Disney's Animal Kingdom are open. Most of the rides are operational, but food kiosks, stores and restaurants are closed. 2. Pop-up entertainment is the new normal. Fireworks,...

