Epcot & Hollywood Studios Reopen, Joining The Rest Of Disney World’s Theme Parks

What You Should Know About Disney World's July Reopening 1. The new Disney is different. Right now, only Disney World and Disney's Animal Kingdom are open. Most of the rides are operational, but food kiosks, stores and restaurants are closed. 2. Pop-up entertainment is the new normal. Fireworks,...
With the opening of the Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom over the weekend, Walt Disney World plans to open two more of its parks this week. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios are scheduled..