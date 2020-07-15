|
NYPD chief, cops hurt in Brooklyn Bridge clash
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Several New York City police officers were attacked and injured when pro-police and anti-police protesters clashed Wednesday, following a march in support of police across the Brooklyn Bridge. The pro-police group was led by local clergy. (July 15)
