NYPD chief, cops hurt in Brooklyn Bridge clash

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Several New York City police officers were attacked and injured when pro-police and anti-police protesters clashed Wednesday, following a march in support of police across the Brooklyn Bridge. The pro-police group was led by local clergy. (July 15)
 
New York City Police Department New York City Police Department Municipal police force in the United States

De Blasio: AOC "Just Wrong" [Video]

De Blasio: AOC "Just Wrong"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in a war of words with NY Mayor Bill de Blasio and it looks like she's losing... badly. De Blasio called her “just wrong” when she accused him of fudging his $1 billion cut to the NYPD budget. AOC said said de Blasio was using “budget tricks” and “funny math” to make it look like he had defunded the city’s police department. The Mayor appeared in an interview on CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday morning. “Well, she’s just wrong.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
NY police officer suspended over apparent chokehold [Video]

NY police officer suspended over apparent chokehold

A New York police officer was suspended on Sunday after a video posted online appeared to show him rendering a Black man unconscious in a chokehold during an arrest, a few days after city council members voted to make it a crime for police to use the grip. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published
New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures [Video]

New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit. The unit was originally aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies. A nationwide push for policing reforms followed the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In a major redeployment, the country’s largest police force will reassign some 600 plainclothes officers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
New York City Reassigning 600 Unit Officers To Other Duties [Video]

New York City Reassigning 600 Unit Officers To Other Duties

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Police Department will immediately reassign some 600 plainclothes officers in its anti-crime unit to other duties, including its detective bureau and community policing, Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Monday. The move, which follows a number of policing overhauls signed into law last week by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, is designed to modernize the country’s largest police force and build trust with communities amid heightened racial tension, Shea said.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Tech entrepreneur found dismembered in NYC apartment -media [Video]

Tech entrepreneur found dismembered in NYC apartment -media

A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Gov. Andrew Cuomo touts New York's COVID-19 response, faces backlash: 'Victory laps are not the thing to be doing'

 New York has, by far, the highest death toll in the nation, but has lowered its infection rate and deaths to among the lowest in the U.S.
 
USATODAY.com

US order for visa denial to foreign students rescinded

 New York—The United States government rescinded its controversial decision to revoke foreign student visas whose courses move online due to coronavirus, a..
WorldNews

Donald Trump interested in buying PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York: official

 Meeting also agrees that hotel would be started from scratch with a private entity. Photo: File US President Donald Trump is interested in buying the Roosevelt..
WorldNews

Arrests and tensions as police supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clash on Brooklyn Bridge [Video]

Arrests and tensions as police supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clash on Brooklyn Bridge

As a law enforcement supporter and religious group demonstration prepared to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, counter-protesters approached from the opposite side to engage with the pro-cop marchers on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:36Published
Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall [Video]

Massive Protest Runs From Brooklyn Bridge To City Hall

George Floyd protesters took to the streets of New York City for the 13th consecutive day. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on all the sights and sounds.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published
NYPD Gets Into Scuffle With Protesters In Brooklyn [Video]

NYPD Gets Into Scuffle With Protesters In Brooklyn

The NYPD moved in to arrest protesters near the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published

More states added to New York's quarantine travel list

 New York will be applying its 14-day quarantine for people traveling from states with high Covid-19 infection rates, including Florida, on four more states:...
bizjournals

New York Manufacturing Index Returns To Positive Territory In July

 Following four consecutive months of contraction, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Wednesday showing New York manufacturing activity...
RTTNews

Fahim Saleh Wiki: Facts about the Tech Entrepreneur Found Dead in New York

 Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Fahim Saleh was reportedly murdered in New York. His decapitated and dismembered body was found on July 14 in his New...
Earn The Necklace Also reported by •GothamistSydney Morning Herald

