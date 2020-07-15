Global  
 

Poll: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 15 points, his widest margin this year

Delawareonline Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
"There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy.
 
