Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Accounts of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Barack Obama Hit By Hackers

NPR Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Twitter confirms to NPR that it is investigating the coordinated hack, which attacked the accounts of some of the richest and most popular names on Twitter and may have reaped more than $100,000.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death [Video]

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death On May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Trump Flips Out Over Biden’s Ad [Video]

Trump Flips Out Over Biden’s Ad

Joe Biden’s campaign ripped President Donald Trump for golfing as the coronavirus death toll rises.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:12Published
Barr dispels 'Obamagate' claims to Trump's surprise [Video]

Barr dispels 'Obamagate' claims to Trump's surprise

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of 2016 election interference to lead to criminal investigation of former..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

 Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam. The ruse...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comTIME

BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED)

BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED) Several prominent twitter accounts were apparently hacked on Wednesday, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Apple, and Uber.
Mediaite

Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack

Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack Illustration by Alex Castro Twitter appears to have completely disabled the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hack on the...
The Verge


Tweets about this