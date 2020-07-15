Twitter Accounts of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Barack Obama Hit By Hackers
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 (
27 minutes ago) Twitter confirms to NPR that it is investigating the coordinated hack, which attacked the accounts of some of the richest and most popular names on Twitter and may have reaped more than $100,000.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death
Barack Obama Issues Public
Statement on George Floyd’s Death On May 29, former President Barack Obama
took to Twitter to publicly address the death of
George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published on May 29, 2020
Trump Flips Out Over Biden’s Ad
Joe Biden’s campaign ripped President Donald Trump for golfing as the coronavirus death toll rises.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:12 Published on May 26, 2020
Barr dispels 'Obamagate' claims to Trump's surprise
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of 2016 election interference to lead to criminal investigation of former..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:40 Published on May 19, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam. The ruse...
Seattle Times
1 hour ago Also reported by •
SeattlePI.com • TIME
BREAKING: Hackers Seize Control of Twitter Accounts for Joe Biden, Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and More. (UPDATED)
Several prominent twitter accounts were apparently hacked on Wednesday, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Apple, and Uber.
Mediaite
2 hours ago
Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack
Illustration by Alex Castro
Twitter appears to have completely disabled the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hack on the...
The Verge
2 minutes ago
Tweets about this