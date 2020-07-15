High-profile Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

Video credit: Wochit - Published 1 hour ago Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now 00:35 Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests...