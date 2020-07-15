Global  
 

High-profile Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

CBS News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Scammers took over the accounts of moguls, politicians and celebrities, telling millions of followers to send money to a Bitcoin address.
News video: Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now 00:35

 Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests...

