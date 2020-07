You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Police confirm Glasgow incident is not terror-related



Police in Scotland have announced that a major incident in Glasgow city centre is not being treated as terror-related. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:26 Published 3 weeks ago Witness recalls hearing ‘horrifying screeches’ in Glasgow



An eyewitness has described hearing “horrifying screeches” during a major incident in Glasgow this afternoon. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:16 Published 3 weeks ago Sturgeon commends bravery of police service



First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has praised the bravery of the police service following a major incident in Glasgow in which a suspect was shot dead and six people injured. Report by Patelr... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Biden's Twitter account hacked in wide-ranging 'security incident' that targeted Obama, Gates, others Apparent con artists on Wednesday hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in a possible bitcoin scam that...

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this