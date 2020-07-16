|
Asheville, NC City Council votes for reparations
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Asheville, North Carolina officials apologized for the city's historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations. Instead of payments, they called for investments in areas where Black residents face disparities. (July 16)
