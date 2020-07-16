Global  
 

Asheville, NC City Council votes for reparations

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Asheville, North Carolina officials apologized for the city's historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations. Instead of payments, they called for investments in areas where Black residents face disparities. (July 16)
 
In historic move, North Carolina city approves reparations for Black residents

 The Asheville City Council said it will provide reparations for Black residents for historic wrongs, including slavery and discrimination.
 
USATODAY.com

