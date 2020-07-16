Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lucy Hale's awkward 'Fifty Shades' audition

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Actor Lucy Hale - who stars in new movie "A Nice Girl Like You" - thinks back to her "naive" audition for the Anastasia Steele roke in the "Fifty Shades..." franchise. (July 16)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lucy Hale Lucy Hale American actress and singer

Lucy Hale embraces her sexuality for new movie

 Actor Lucy Hale reveals why it was important for her to "break out" of her shell by starring in movie, "A Nice Girl Like You." (July 16)
 
USATODAY.com
Lucy Hale's Smiley Face Nail Art [Video]

Lucy Hale's Smiley Face Nail Art

If you had to use one word to describe the vibe of 2020 thus far, cheerful would not be that word. Every facet of our wellness has been tested by an unprecedented health pandemic that has changed our lives in unwelcome ways, while a wave of activism demanding racial equity is pushing to change our lives in long-overdue ways.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Lucy Hale's awkward 'Fifty Shades' audition

 Actor Lucy Hale - who stars in new movie "A Nice Girl Like You" - thinks back to her "naive" audition for the Anastasia Steele roke in the "Fifty Shades..."...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this