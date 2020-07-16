A brazen online attack targets VIP Twitter users in a bitcoin scam Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

It was about 4 in the afternoon Wednesday on the East Coast when chaos struck online. Dozens of the biggest names in America -- including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Bill Gates and Elon Musk — posted similar messages on Twitter: Send bitcoins and the famous people would send back double your money. It was all a scam, of course, the result of one of the most brazen online attacks in memory.


