Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A brazen online attack targets VIP Twitter users in a bitcoin scam

Denver Post Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
It was about 4 in the afternoon Wednesday on the East Coast when chaos struck online. Dozens of the biggest names in America -- including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Bill Gates and Elon Musk — posted similar messages on Twitter: Send bitcoins and the famous people would send back double your money. It was all a scam, of course, the result of one of the most brazen online attacks in memory.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam 00:33

 High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory [Video]

Chrissy Teigen blocks one million on Twitter following Jeffery Epstein conspiracy theory

Chrissy Teigen has blocked over a million Twitter users to protect herself from social media trolls linking her to s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this

joniej2016

jonie e RT @joniej2016: A Brazen Online Attack Targets V.I.P. Twitter Users in a Bitcoin Scam https://t.co/9pkijTX5YB 3 minutes ago

joniej2016

jonie e A Brazen Online Attack Targets V.I.P. Twitter Users in a Bitcoin Scam https://t.co/9pkijTX5YB 4 minutes ago

AnneMannone

Anne Mannone A Brazen Online Attack Targets V.I.P. Twitter Users in a Bitcoin Scam https://t.co/q1l2jUIqUm APPEARS LIST OF HACK… https://t.co/8kypzyEzo3 5 minutes ago

papervote

Richard Akerman An incredibly widespread attack. Now imagine that it's an election period & all these high-profile accounts tweet c… https://t.co/qb1WhIwvhA 20 minutes ago

bitcoinagile

BitcoinAgile A brazen online attack targets VIP Twitter users in a #bitcoin scam https://t.co/5O8E75lruQ https://t.co/5ie5gaNnbg 21 minutes ago

the_crypto_feed

the crypto feed a local news outlet: a brazen online attack targets vip twitter users in a bitcoin scam https://t.co/TZNkxCOKWI 21 minutes ago

EasyStPgh

Easy Street Promotions A brazen online attack targets VIP Twitter users in a bitcoin scam https://t.co/bqW91HPRdG via @PghBizTimes 21 minutes ago

stashglobal

STASH A coordinated attack like this in a time of such uncertainty is chilling. We have our work cut out for us. RT… https://t.co/FazJ90q2VR 22 minutes ago