A brazen online attack targets VIP Twitter users in a bitcoin scam
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () It was about 4 in the afternoon Wednesday on the East Coast when chaos struck online. Dozens of the biggest names in America -- including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kanye West, Bill Gates and Elon Musk — posted similar messages on Twitter: Send bitcoins and the famous people would send back double your money. It was all a scam, of course, the result of one of the most brazen online attacks in memory.
High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send...
A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Tweets about this
jonie e RT @joniej2016: A Brazen Online Attack Targets V.I.P. Twitter Users in a Bitcoin Scam https://t.co/9pkijTX5YB 3 minutes ago
jonie e A Brazen Online Attack Targets V.I.P. Twitter Users in a Bitcoin Scam https://t.co/9pkijTX5YB 4 minutes ago
Anne Mannone A Brazen Online Attack Targets V.I.P. Twitter Users in a Bitcoin Scam https://t.co/q1l2jUIqUm APPEARS LIST OF HACK… https://t.co/8kypzyEzo3 5 minutes ago
Richard Akerman An incredibly widespread attack. Now imagine that it's an election period & all these high-profile accounts tweet c… https://t.co/qb1WhIwvhA 20 minutes ago
BitcoinAgile A brazen online attack targets VIP Twitter users in a #bitcoin scam https://t.co/5O8E75lruQ https://t.co/5ie5gaNnbg 21 minutes ago
the crypto feed a local news outlet: a brazen online attack targets vip twitter users in a bitcoin scam https://t.co/TZNkxCOKWI 21 minutes ago