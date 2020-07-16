Global  
 

Jeffrey Epstein was “a sick pedophile” but Ghislaine Maxwell “was the mastermind,” accuser claims

CBS News Thursday, 16 July 2020
In her first interview since Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail, alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre spoke with Gayle King, claiming that Maxwell could have video tapes of "very well-known" government officials, politicians, and even royals who would be unhappy "if she squeals." Giuffre called Epstein a "sick pedophile," but said it's Maxwell who "was the mastermind."
