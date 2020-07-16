Global  
 

A Club of G.O.P. Political Heirs Push Back on Trump

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Mitt Romney, Larry Hogan and Liz Cheney — descendants of sometimes rebellious or resolute Republicans of the past — are dissenting voices on a president who has taken over their party.
Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

After Death of John Lewis, Democrats Renew Push for Voting Rights Law

 Democrats and activists who have long sought to update the Voting Rights Act say the proper way to honor the fallen civil rights icon is to pass it and name it..
NYTimes.com
Trailing in polls, Trump boosts campaign spending [Video]

Trailing in polls, Trump boosts campaign spending

Trump's re-election campaign in June spent almost twice as much as the month before as polls show the president falling behind Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published

Trump, Ginsburg and the democracy emergency: It's here and minority rule is the culprit

 Trump and Republicans have hacked our democracy beyond accountability and now they're one cancerous liver away from getting everything they want.
USATODAY.com

$600 unemployment bonus is set to run out in days as Congress rushes to negotiate next COVID bill

 House Democrats are demanding the $600 boost simply be extended but many Republicans on Capitol Hill have dubbed the extension a non-starter.
USATODAY.com
Missouri Gov Says If Kids Get COVID-19 They'll ‘Get Over It’ [Video]

Missouri Gov Says If Kids Get COVID-19 They'll ‘Get Over It’

The Republican governor of Missouri is pushing for children to return to school. Gov. Mike Parson’s controversial comments came during a Friday interview on KFTK. “These kids have got to get back to school... if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump 'looking forward to live sports,' but still sees anthem protests as 'disrespect'

 Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning he is "looking forward to live sports" but does not support athletes protesting during the national anthem.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results [Video]

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Liz Cheney Liz Cheney U.S. Representative from Wyoming


Larry Hogan Larry Hogan American politician

'Sink or swim': GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump left states to fight alone as COVID-19 pandemic raged

 Hogan said "waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless" and would lead "more of our citizens to suffering and death."
USATODAY.com

Mitt Romney Mitt Romney American politician

Trump can ditch his advisers, but has only himself to blame

 (CNN)In normal presidential elections, the labors of campaign strategists don't change much. Underlying conditions in the country drive the outcome. In the..
WorldNews
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation [Video]

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published

