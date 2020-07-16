Asheville, North Carolina, Approves Reparations for Black Residents in Historic Vote

Michael Hansen Proud Veteran of 2 diff. branches! RT @TrumpTalk1: Isn’t this rich? Taking money away from our law-enforcement only to end up paying #reparations for something none of us are… 10 seconds ago

Mary Anne Gruen RT @kylegriffin1: In an extraordinary move, the Asheville City Council has apologized for the North Carolina city's historic role in slaver… 57 seconds ago

Helen Bird In historic move, North Carolina city approves reparations for Black residents https://t.co/mMFSMYPygj via @usatoday 2 minutes ago

Pierre Superneaux RT @CNN: In a historic move, the city of Asheville, North Carolina, voted unanimously to approve a reparations resolution for Black residen… 5 minutes ago

Sheryl Denise🌺 THIS IS BEAUTIFUL!♥️ My heart brims with joy, appreciation, & love for the #LEADers of #AshvilleNC!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽… https://t.co/6Z9tifYf0u 6 minutes ago

celeste2020⚔️⚖️🇺🇸✊️ RT @AlistaireRimer: 'In historic move, North Carolina city approves reparations for Black residents' https://t.co/zbwrmaqs3K 6 minutes ago