Asheville, North Carolina, Approves Reparations for Black Residents in Historic Vote
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
The measure passed by the City Council of Asheville, N.C., would provide funding to promote homeownership and business opportunities, but stopped short of stipulating direct payments.
