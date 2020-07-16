Early Addition: The Moon Is About 85 Million Years Younger Than It Looks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Impact of leaving the middle seat empty



New research suggests the moon is younger than first thought. There has always been disagreement over when the moon formed, but a report published in the Scientific Journal suggests the moon may be 85.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:37 Published 22 hours ago NASA tries to determine moons age



NASA scientist took a same to determine the age of the moon. It may be 200 million years younger than initially reported. Scientist believe this may be a poor representation of the moon. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:39 Published 23 hours ago Pandemic Speeds AVOD Growth Among Subscription-Weary Viewers: UM Worldwide’s Stimmel



This month’s virtual IAB NewFronts will help to heighten interest in streaming video platforms that are ramping up their sales efforts and touting premium content to draw bigger audiences, Jon.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:56 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this