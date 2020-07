Not Making A Living, But A Dying? COVID-19 Forces Hand Of Older Teachers



Florida elementary school teacher David Galloway is 64, has type II diabetes, and is married to a breast cancer survivor. Last week, Florida announced that all schools would soon have to open five.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago

Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Are Talking About Their Past Split



Why Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Are Talking About Their Past Split Jada and Will felt talking openly about their past separation was "the best move for their family." The couple confessed last.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago