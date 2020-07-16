Global  
 

Coronavirus: Arkansas, Colorado mandate face coverings to fight surge

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Both Arkansas and Colorado on Thursday issued statewide mandates requiring people to wear face masks in public amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases throughout the United States in recent weeks.
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Face coverings to become compulsory in England shops

Face coverings to become compulsory in England shops 07:32

 As government tries to coax people from their homes and back to the shops, they hope making masks mandatory will help bolster the economy.

