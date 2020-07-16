Global  
 

The Spot: What changed Gov. Polis’ mind on mask mandate, and why Colorado is seeing presidential ads now

Denver Post Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' announcement Thursday that he will require masks statewide took longer than many fellow Democrats would have liked given weeks of increasing coronavirus case numbers here, but his hesitance to act is not that surprising.
 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday that requires most people to wear masks in all public settings where they cannot maintain proper social distancing levels, with some exceptions.

