The Spot: What changed Gov. Polis’ mind on mask mandate, and why Colorado is seeing presidential ads now

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Jared Polis Issues New Mask Mandate For The Entire State Of Colorado Which Goes Into Effect At Midnight Tonight



The governor has spent months urging people to wear masks in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, and now he has issued an executive order that will go into effect on Friday which.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:11 Published 37 minutes ago Gov. Jared Polis Issues New Mask Mandate For The Entire State Of Colorado



Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 cases are showing what he called a "significant uptick." Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:29 Published 2 hours ago Q&A on Colorado statewide mask order with Gov. Polis, Mayor Hancock, Mayor Coffman



Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman hosted a Q&A after Polis announced a statewide mask requirement for Colorado. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 45:24 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this