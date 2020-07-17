Struggling India set to cross 1 million coronavirus cases
Friday, 17 July 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — India inched closer to 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system. The Health Ministry has reported nearly 25,000 deaths and 612,814 recoveries […]
The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported..
The Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi, Randeep Guleria said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in India because of the huge population. "The number of COVID19 cases is..
From India charting over 3 lakh tests in one day, to Air India announcing an end to work-from-home with only a few exceptions - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Kannada actor..
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's number of coronavirus cases jumped by another 28,000 on Tuesday and are fast approaching 1 million.
The 28,498 cases reported in...
India’s number of coronavirus cases jumped by another 28,000 on Tuesday and are fast approaching 1 million.
The 28,498 cases reported in the past 24 hours...
