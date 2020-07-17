Global  
 

Struggling India set to cross 1 million coronavirus cases

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India inched closer to 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system. The Health Ministry has reported nearly 25,000 deaths and 612,814 recoveries […]
