How Virgnia's blackface scandal could lead to state's first all-black ticket in a century Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Virginia's governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, told CBS earlier this month that he's "not going anywhere" after admitting he once donned blackface in the 1980s. Richmond Times-Dispatch political columnist Jeff Schapiro spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about how that could lead to an all-black ticket in the state in 2021. 👓 View full article

