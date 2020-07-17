Global  
 

Strong quake strikes near Papua New Guinea, tsunami possible

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck near coastal Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says a hazardous tsunami is possible within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, which would include eastern coastal areas of the country. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.9 magnitude quake struck Friday north of Kokoda, […]
