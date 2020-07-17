Strong quake strikes near Papua New Guinea, tsunami possible
Friday, 17 July 2020 () CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck near coastal Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says a hazardous tsunami is possible within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, which would include eastern coastal areas of the country. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.9 magnitude quake struck Friday north of Kokoda, […]
An octopus in Papua New Guinea gives a scuba diver a stunningly close look as he shifts colour and texture. Octopus are highly intelligent creatures with complex brains that allow them to do some amazing things. Seemingly made of liquid, they are able to change their shape to fit into small holes and...
Assessment teams have been deployed in Papua New Guinea after a magnitude 6-point-9 magnitude earthquake this afternoon.An earlier tsunami warning for the... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times