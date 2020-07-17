Global  
 

New virus outbreaks raise alarm as India cases hit 1 million

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020
MITO, Japan (AP) — Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday said it had surpassed 1 million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, […]
