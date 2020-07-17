New virus outbreaks raise alarm as India cases hit 1 million
Friday, 17 July 2020 () MITO, Japan (AP) — Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million. India on Friday said it had surpassed 1 million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, […]
India can breach 1 million Covid cases today; India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav aftre Pakistan claimed he did not seek review of death sentence; UGC releases responses from universities on conduct of final year exams, no final word on exam yet; Bihar bridge collapses 29 days after...
COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 687 deaths. It took India's tally to 10,03,832 positive cases including..
The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported..
The Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi, Randeep Guleria said that COVID-19 cases are increasing in India because of the huge population. "The number of COVID19 cases is..