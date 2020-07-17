Global  
 

New Mexico officer facing second-degree murder charges in chokehold death of Antonio Valenzuela

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Antonio Valenzuela.
 
