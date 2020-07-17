|
Ousted Florida scientist Rebekah Jones' whistleblower complaint takes aim at governor
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The former data scientist accuses Gov. Ron DeSantis' health agency of seeking to falsify statistics used to justify the state's reopening.
