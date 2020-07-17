Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ousted Florida scientist Rebekah Jones' whistleblower complaint takes aim at governor

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The former data scientist accuses Gov. Ron DeSantis' health agency of seeking to falsify statistics used to justify the state's reopening.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rebekah Jones Rebekah Jones American geographer


Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety Pours $15 Million Into Races in 8 States

 The group, Everytown for Gun Safety, hopes to help Democrats flip three Senate seats, win control of state legislatures and lift Joe Biden to victory in Florida.
NYTimes.com
Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%' [Video]

Trump pushes for schools to reopen '100%'

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34Published

'Evil in the flesh': Convicted felon arrested in 'massacre' of 3 Florida friends on fishing trip

 BARTOW, Fla. — A chance meeting at a dollar store last Friday night led to the shooting deaths minutes later of three friends who'd met to go fishing and the..
USATODAY.com

3 Charged in ‘Massacre’ of 3 Friends During Florida Fishing Trip

 The killings last Friday shocked Frostproof, Fla., a city of 3,200 people about 70 miles south of Orlando.
NYTimes.com

Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida

Miami Mayor Wants Florida to Mask Up, Too

 Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, a Republican, wants President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis to enforce a masks-in-public rule.
NYTimes.com

Teachers Push Back on Reopening in Florida

 Educators unions sue Ron DeSantis, and Congress debates virus aid: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges [Video]

Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges

[NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare" of its members, students and parents. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Challenge to Florida development law continues

 The growth-management group 1000 Friends of Florida is appealing a circuit judge’s decision last month that tossed out a challenge to a 2019 state law that...
bizjournals Also reported by •NYTimes.com

‘Get Us Out Of The Mix’: South Florida Coaches Upset Over FHSAA’s Vote To Move Forward With Fall Sports

 The coronavirus pandemic has the fate of every extra-curricular activity in doubt, and one decision is threatening to cause even more hardships for South Florida...
cbs4.com

CBS Evening News, July 22, 2020

 Florida deploying relief nurses to aid overwhelmed hospitals; Scholarship named after former football player who rescued child from fire
CBS News


Tweets about this

4bluesky1

george washington RT @IngrahamAngle: Teachers' unions abandoning the kids: Colorado issues school reopening guidance as Jeffco teachers push back on return t… 1 hour ago

CindyGl44023705

SpliffCinchach RT @blmphxmetro: "We have a historic legacy of systemic exclusion of communities of color from health, safety and security. What's happenin… 8 hours ago

AnnaPac17212399

Anna Pacheco RT @lisakashinsky: Bringing students fully back to school this fall could “put everything in jeopardy,” leaders of major Massachusetts teac… 10 hours ago

lisakashinsky

Lisa Kashinsky Bringing students fully back to school this fall could “put everything in jeopardy,” leaders of major Massachusetts… https://t.co/J4WQy4Gfby 13 hours ago

zephbe

Idella Sherrod RT @wis10: Middle School art teacher Abby Nix says getting children to wash their hands and stay away from each other is nearly impossible.… 16 hours ago

chestnut_daniel

Daniel Chestnut @MLMucci It would be a vast experiment. A roll of the dice. Most certainly there would be infections, sickness, an… https://t.co/AjBtcgZkPI 16 hours ago